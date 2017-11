The VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Island Blends Success Radio defeated SVG General Services 29-14 at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

In the second scheduled match, Eveready Future Stars won by default over Star Girls (2).

At 5.00p. m today, Sion Hill will meet St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Trail Blazers, and at 6.00 p. m, Pepper Stars will oppose Buccament Bay Androids.









Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related