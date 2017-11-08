SVG CRICKET ASSOCIATION

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has offered an incentive to First Division cricket teams to register early for next year’s Championship which is scheduled to open on 7th January.

Registration fee to the Competition is EC$600.00 per team of 18 players.

Registration will close on 8th December, and the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association has announced that teams which register on or before that date will be awarded 3 bonus points for the Competition.









