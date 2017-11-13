NORTH LEEWARD FOOTBALL RESULTS

The Rudy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when Predators FC (1) of Fitz Hughes and Keartons United played to a goalless draw at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

No match is scheduled for today because of a Meeting with Captains and Managers of Teams at the Petit Bordel Playing Field 4:00 this afternoon.

De Nobriga’s Troumaca FC will meet Predators FC (2) Tomorrow afternoon at 2:00 and Patel Matthews North Stars will oppose the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club at 4:15







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related