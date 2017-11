One of this country’s Trade Unions has commended the Government for the implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Bill, which was passed in Parliament last week.

President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union, Elroy Boucher spoke about the Bill during the PSU Speaks Program, aired on NBC on Thursday night.He described the Bill as good for the working class people in this country.







