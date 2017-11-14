COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

The 2017 East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship will open this afternoon at the College’s Villa Campus.

The Championship will be played on the round-robin format with the top two teams contesting the final.

Today at 1:30p.m, defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies in the opening match.

At 2:30p.m, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education will play against the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club, and at 3:30 p.m, the match will be between the Division of Teacher Education and the newcomers, Division of Nursing.







