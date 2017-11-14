TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Results of last weekend’s matches in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Softball Cricket Championship.

Dipcon Road Warriors defeated Challengers by 57 runs.

The scors: Dipcon Road Warriors 144-8 off 20 overs (Lawson Mason 32, Jamel Williams 28 not out, Kimron John 2-32), Challengers 87 off 15.1 overs (Jamal Williams 4-15, Damon Mason 2-8, Chester Kiel 2-30).

Challengers beat Nice Radio Clincher by 6 wks in a match reduced to 17 overs because of a late start.

The Scores: Nice Radio Clinchers 93-8 off 17 overs (Roger Gibson 21, Javon Seales 3-16, Kerwyn Browne 2-17, Tishma Davis 2-19), Challengers 94-4 off 16.4 overs (Javon Seales 46 not out, Peter Richards 2-18, Rajiv Roberts 2-25).

CGM Ghalleger Novice won from Just for the Fun by 8 wks.

The scores: Jus for the Fun 79 off 17.3 overs (Delworth Thomas 23, Vennardo Primus 3-11, Everton Durrant 2-20), CGM

Challeger Novice 82-2 off 9.3 overs (Casmond Walters 44 not out, Renrick Williams 23).

Gomea Bombers won by default from Country Meet Town Out Ah Trouble.

Dr. Thomas injectors defeated Carib Top Shotters by 8 wickets in a match reduced to 12 overs because of a late start.

The scores: Top Shotters 39-5 off 12 overs (Gregeory Richards 20 not out,

Kezron Ashton 3-6), Dr. Thomas Injectors 40-2 off 2 overs).







