The National Lotteries Authority will be introducing the Midday Draw for the Play-4 game from today.

The announcement was made by Sales and Marketing Manager at the National Lotteries Authority, Anthony Dennie at a Media Conference yesterday.He said the rules and regulations for the Game remain the same.

The Play Four Game was first introduced here in December 2014.







