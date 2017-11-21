SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

Three matches will be played today in the East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Colleges’ Campus at Villa.

The Police Youth Club met Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies at 1:30 this afternoon.

Technical and Vocational Division opposed the Division of Teacher Education at 2:30.

Defending Champions Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will play the Division of Nursing Education at 3:30.







