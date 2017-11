This year’s WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football Championship will open tomorrow afternoon at Victoria Park in Kingstown.

There will be an Opening Ceremony with addresses by football officials and representatives of the sponsors.

Two matches will follow the formal opening. Guest team, Barbados will oppose St. Lucia at 5.00 p. m, and St Vincent and the Grenadines will oppose Grenada at 7.00 p. m.

The Championship will continue on Friday and conclude on Sunday.







