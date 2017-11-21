TBPO SOFTBALL CRICKET

Combined Rangers, Nice Radio Clinchers, Dr. Thomas Injectors and Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars won matches last weekend in the National Lotteries Authority Top Belair Progressive Organisation Softball Cricket Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Dr. Thomas injectors defeated Challengers by 7 wickets.

The scores: Challengers 48 off 12.3 overs (Kezron Ashton 4-6, Desroy Lavia 4-3, Wendell Corridon 2-10), Dr. Thomas Injectors 49-3 off 4 overs (Kerwyn Browne 2-8)

Combined Rangers won by default over Gairy Construction Simple Boys.

Nice Radio Clinchers also won by default over Carib Top Shotters.

And in the first match of the Knock Out Stage of the Championship, Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars won by default of over Carib Top Shotters.







