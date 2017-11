The DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship took place yesterday afternoon, when St Vincent Brewery defeated Textile Sports Ministry of Education 3-nil at the Grammar School Playing Field. Gavin Gibson scored two goals and Talbert Stephens scored one.

Today’s match will be between KFC and Massy Stores at the same venue this afternoon at 4:25.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related