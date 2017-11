In the Opening match of the WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Senior Women’s Football Championship, Guest Team Barbados and St Lucia will meet at Victoria Park in Kingstown 5:00 this afternoon.

In the second match at 7:00, St Vincent and the Grenadines will play Grenada.

The matches will follow an Opening Ceremony with addresses by football officials and representatives of the sponsors.







