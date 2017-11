Osco Ball Warriors defeated Island Blend Success Radio 34-26 yesterday afternoon in the VITA Malt Sion Hill Netball Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Sion Hill gained a 40-34 victory over St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Owia Trail Blazers.

The Championship will continue tomorrow.







