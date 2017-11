The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tennis Association will hold a Play and Stay Tennis Course for local Physical Education Teachers and starter coaches at the National Tennis Centre in Villa from 9:00 this morning to Saturday.

This International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Developmental Officer for the Caribbean, John Goedre will conduct the course. His assistant will be Vincentian, Tony Boyea, a Level 2 ITF Certified Coach.







