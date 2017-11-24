SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

Three matches would be played this afternoon in the East Caribbean Group of Companies St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Divisional Netball Championship at the College’s Campus in Villa.

Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies will meet the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at 1:30 while the Division of Nursing Education will play against the

Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club at 2:30 and defending champions, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies will oppose the Division of Teacher Education at 3:30.







