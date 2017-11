MS MILLICENT ADINA THORPE better known as MINI and MILLIE of Golden Vale died on Tuesday November 21st at the age of 75. The funeral takes place on Sunday December 3rd at the Mt Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Cchurch, Prospect. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Golden Vale Cemetery. The School Bus with License Plate Number HN 754 will leave Dougan Shop at 1pm to transport persons to the funeral.







