The WINLOTT Super Six Windward Islands Women’s Football Championship will take place today, where another two matches will be played at Victoria Park.

This afternoon, St Lucia will meet Grenada at 5:00 with St Vincent and the Grenadines opposing Barbados at 7:00.

A correction to yesterday’s report on the match between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada. The goal scored by Grenada’s Sherande Charles in their 1-nil victory was not a penalty as we reported. We do apologise for the error.







