Yesterday afternoon at the Grammar School Playing Field, VINLEC defeated DIGICEL 2-1 to qualify for the next round of the Knock-out Competition in the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship.

Jermaine Cruickshank scored for VINLEC who also benefited from an own goal converted by a member of the DIGICEL team while Damian Fernandez netted for DIGICEL.

The first quarter-final match in the League Championship will be played at 4:25 this afternoon between St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority and St Vincent and the Grenadines Brewery at the Grammar School Playing Field.







