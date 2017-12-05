Local Police force pushes safety for Christmas season

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force says it will continue to put measures in place to ensure the safety of locals and visitors particularly during the busy Christmas season.

The assurance came from Head of the Crime Prevention Committee, Assistant Superintendent of Police Hezron Ballantyne during the Police on the Beat programme aired on NBC radio last night.

ASP Ballantyne says the police will be stepping up its patrols in key areas during the festive season.He says persons must also take precautions to protect themselves and their properties.

