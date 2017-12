In a Group “A” match of the 1st Division in the National Lotteries Authority/Flow/HAIROUN North East Football League yesterday afternoon, Owia F.C defeated Lauders 4-1 at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Lurence Norton, Richie Saver, Davidson Lavia and Odayne Hoyte scored a goal each for Owia F.C while Dwyll Wickham netted for Lauders.

At the same venue this afternoon, there will be another First Division match between Pride and Joy and Knockers at 4:15.







