The Final of the Knock-out Competition in the DIGICEL/St Vincent Brewery Breakaway Firms Invitational Football Championship will take place, where the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force will battle with Bonadies.

The Police footballers defeated Corea’s Distribution 3-nil in yesterday afternoon’s second semi-final at the Grammar School Playing Field. Two goals by Mark Williams and one from Gordon Charles sealed victory for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

At the same venue this afternoon, the third/fourth place play-off of the League Championship will be played between St Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority and R and R Construction Transport and Works at 4:25.







