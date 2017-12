MISS LYNDA ROSALINE MALONEY of Trenton, New Jersey formerly of Lowmans Windward died on Saturday December 2nd at the age of 5. The funeral service takes place on Saturday December 9th at the New Hope Church of God in Trenton New Jersey. Burial will be at the Fountain Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery Ewing New Jersey.







