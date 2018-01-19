Ministry of Agriculture and JCCCP Equipment

The Communications Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Industry and Labour received a much needed boost with the donation of Video Editing and Storage Equipment.

The equipment valued at approximately 10-thousand EC dollars will be used to support the promotion of pilot project activities under the Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Project (JCCCP), and was handed over by Mr. Ruthvin Harper, National Focal Point, Japan Caribbean Climate Change Partnership, to Ms. Maggie Moore, Senior Assistant Secretary from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The JCCCP is in the process of implementing several pilot projects across the state which are focusing on sustainable agriculture, community-based climate smart resilient infrastructure, as well as Renewable energy and energy efficiency.

It is also seeking to build climate change resilience in the cooperative sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for sustainable livelihood, job creation, poverty reduction and food security.







