BREADFRUIT ANNIVERSARY

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is today, January 23rd, commemorating the 225th Anniversary of the existence of the breadfruit – since it was first introduced the breadfruit was first introduced to St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 1793 by Captain William Bligh.

In addressing the issue of food security, Agricultural Officer Michael Gloster, said as the nation celebrates this milestone, each Vincentian has a responsibility to ensure that:

1. the breadfruit survives for future generation,

2. the story of the breadfruit is documented and told,

3. there is greater consumption and utilisation of breadfruit,

4. there is conservation of our breadfruit genetic material for future references,

5. the breadfruit brand is developed and,

6. Greater value addition is done to the fruit to extend shelf-life.

To commemorate this occasion, the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Transformation, Forestry, Fisheries, Industry and Labour in collaboration with Massy’s Stores hosted a promotion and display of breadfruit at Massy’s Kingstown Branch.

The objectives of the activity were to provide information and create an awareness of the role of breadfruit in the Vincentian society, and to showcase the opportunities that can be created through value addition to breadfruit.

The Breadfruit is one of the commodities targeted under the Ministry’s Agri-Export Strategy.







