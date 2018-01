The Senior Division title of the 2017/18 Rudy’s Electrical North Leeward Football Championship was clinched by Peto F.C, when they defeated Keartons United 4-3 on penalties yesterday after the match ended in a one all draw at the Petit Bordel Playing Field.

Earlier, Petit Bordel Village won the Under-16 Division with a 4-1 victory over Fitz Hughes following a 1-1 draw also during regulation time.

The Awards Ceremony will take place at a later date.







