Vincentian Athlete, Kasique Oliver, now on an Athletic Scholarship at Monroe College in the United States, won the Men’s 500-metres at the Boston University John Thomas Terrier Classic on Saturday.

Oliver won the race in 1 minute, 03.21 seconds. Second was Marlon Montague of Rhode Island, in 1 minute, 03.39 seconds, and Michael Petersen of Western Ontario third in 1 minute, 03.41 seconds.







