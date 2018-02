Green House (FREDERICK) with 202 points head the standing going into today’s Bequia Anglican Primary School Annual Athletics Championships at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth. Second is Red House (HERCULES) with 195 points and Yellow House (LEWIS) third on 185 points.

The Championship had scheduled to start at 9:00 this morning.







