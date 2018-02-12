WPP Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery Mission

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) said its Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery mission got off to a great start yesterday.

Team Leader for the Ophthalmology mission, Dr. Donna Browne said, they held a successful clinic yesterday at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and this mission has a number of new doctors who are offering optimal health care to the region’s children.

Dr. Browne says during the clinic they saw 40 patients for Ophthalmology and fifty patients for Plastic Surgery. They will have a busy schedule of surgeries to conduct during this week with 20 surgeries for Ophthalmology.







