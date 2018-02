The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association will provide EC$500.00 to the teams that occupy the first four positions in the National Lotteries Authority 1st Division Cricket Championship to assist them to purchase their Uniforms for this year’s National 50-Overs Cricket Championship scheduled to commence next month. The Association said that it will penalize teams that do not wear proper Uniforms in the Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related