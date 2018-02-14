NLA PREMIER DIVISION CRICKET RESULTS

Victors (1), Team Rivals and Police (2) recorded victories in the National Lotteries Authority Premier Division Cricket Championship last weekend.

Victors (1) defeated defending champions, FLOW Radcliffe by 8 wickets. The scores: FLOW Radcliffe 153; Wayne Harper 24; Alston Bobb 4 for 34, Norlan Williams 3 for 20, and FLOW Radcliffe batting a second time made 106; Romano Pierre 51 not out; Alston Bobb 4 for 54, Ray Jordan 3 for 12.

Victors (1) 95; Atticus Browne 34; Dyke Cato 7 for 35, and batting a second time total 155 for 2; Miles Bascombe 69 not out, Atticus Browne 60.

Team Rivals gained a 9-wicket victory over Providence Electronics Solutions North Leeward.

The scores: Providence Electronics Solutions North Leeward 105; Elron Lewis 54; Casmond Walters 6 for 17, and batting a second time made 218; Layshawn Lewis 89, Shamon Hooper 37; Casmond Walters 4 for 59, a match haul of 10 for 76, Rafique Frederick 4 for 55.

Team Rivals 299; Casmond Walters cracked 119, including 12-fours, and nine-sixes, Roneil Jeffrey 52; Vidal Edwards 3 for 35, Kevin Small 3 for 59, and batting a second time reached 26 for 1.

Finally, Police (2) beat Guardian General Saints by 9 wickets. The scores: Guardian General Saints 58; Darrius Martin 5 for 26, Benneton Stapleton 4 for 15, and 101 batting a 2nd time; Jeremy Haywood 36, Jeremy Layne 30; Kenneth Dembar 8 for 22, Police (2) 144; Sylvan Spencer 30; T-Ran Simon 3 for 29, Kellon Davis 2 for 15, and in their second innings reached 16 for 1.







