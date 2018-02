MR RONALD MAYERS better known as BORDO OF Orange Hill died on Sunday February 11th at the age of 79.The funeral for the late MR RONALD MAYERS better known as BORDO OF Orange Hill takes place on Wednesday February 21st at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Georgetown. The body lies at the church from 2:00pm. The service begins at 3pm. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.







