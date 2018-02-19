CWSA WHITE GOODS COLLECTION BEGINS

The Solid Waste Management Unit in the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is embarking on another cycle of its free White Goods Collection Service.

The service, which commenced in September 2011, has been conducted twice yearly in the months of February and September.

The collection service commenced today and the CWSA is advising persons to put their white goods out on their regular collection day.

The Solid Waste Management Unit in the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) is reminding persons that waste construction materials are not classified as White Goods.

As such, Solid Waste Manager, Winsbert Quow, is appealing to persons to desist from placing items such as old galvanize, lumber, and other backyard waste at the usual garbage collection sites.

He said other arrangements can be made for the disposal of such material, which must be properly handled.

Mr. Quow says the CWSA will continue to take a proactive approach in the management of solid waste.







