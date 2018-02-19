THOMAS SAUNDERS SCHOOL ATHLETICS

The Thomas Saunders Secondary School 2-Day Athletics Championship took place on Friday, when Saunders House (RED) with 1214 points retained its Title for a 4th consecutive year at Victoria Park.

Second was St. Hill (GREEN) with 1191 points, Webb House (YELLOW) third with 1044 points, and fourth was Jones House (BLUE) on 904 points.

In the Individual category, Almarie Providence of Webb House was the Junior Champion with 27 points, and the Junior Boys champion was Javan Hooper Saunders House with 34 points.

The Intermediate Girls Champion was T’WANNY John of St. Hill House with 46 points, while Uroy Ryan of Webb House won the Intermediate Title with 46 points as well.

Zamesha Myle of St. Hill House with 55 points copped the Senior Title and Joel Jack also of St. Hill House with 63 points won the Boys Title.

Zamesha Myle of St. Hill House was the Victrix Ludorum, and the Victor Ludorum was Joel Jack of St. Hill House.

Nine records; four on the Tracks and five field events were broken at last Friday’s Championships.







