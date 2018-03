MR LLOYD FITZROY EVANS of London, England formerly of Ratho Mill died on Sunday January 28th at the age of 82. The funeral for the late MR LLOYD FITZROY EVANS of London, England formerly of Ratho Mill takes place on Wednesday March 7th at the St. Edwards Church, Midday Claves Cres, New Addington. The service begins at 2:15 pm. Burial will be at the Croydan Cemetery.







