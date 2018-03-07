MR CECIL URIASH CUMBERBATCH better known as CECIL JAMES and LEADER JAMES of Belair died on Monday March 5th at the age of 81. The funeral for the late MR CECIL URIASH CUMBERBATCH better known as CECIL JAMES and LEADER JAMES of Belair takes place on Saturday March 17th at the St. Elizabeth Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, Belmont. The body lies at the St. Peter’s Spiritual church at Belair from 10:00 to 11:00 am for viewing and at the St. Elizabeth Baptist Church from noon for viewing and tributes. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery.







