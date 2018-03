In the CARIB/COMSPORT Top Belair Progressive Organisation Football Championship, Grove Street Catalans and AC Roma FC played to a one all draw yesterday afternoon at the Dauphine Playing Field.

Jowan Sayers netted the goal for Grove Street Catalans, and Diego Sutherland scored for AC Roma FC.

Street Kickers and Sentry Insurance FC Champions will meet in this afternoon’s match at 4:30 also at the same venue.







