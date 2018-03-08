SECONDARY SCHOOLS UNDER-19 CRICKET RESULTS

In the Secondary Schools Under-19 Cricket Championship, North Union Secondary School defeated St. Clair Dacon Secondary School by 120 runs on Tuesday at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: North Union Secondary School 146; (TI-JOURN Pope 57, Derano Noel 6 for 13, Jaron Daisley 3 for 41), St. Clair Dacon Secondary School 26; (Jason Williams 6 for 7, TI-JOURN Pope 4 for 17).

On Monday the St. Vincent Grammar School beat the St. Martin’s Secondary School by two wickets at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

The scores: St. Martin’s Secondary School 117; (T-SHA-KIF Patterson 42, Luke Wilson 3 for 25, Kemron Strough 3 for 27, Solomon Bascombe 2 for 26).

The St. Vincent Grammar School 118 for 8; (Newton Browne 26, Eric Williams 4 for 25, T-SHA-KIF Patterson 2 for 18, Jerden Jacobs 2 for 24).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related