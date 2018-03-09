BARROUALLIE SOFTBALL CRICKET

Four matches will be played tomorrow and Sunday in this year’s National Lotteries Authority Barroallie Softball Cricket Championship at the Keartons Playing Field.

Tomorrow afternoon, Challengers will meet Bragga Dat at 1:00 and Warriors will oppose Lauders at 3:00.

On Sunday morning at 9:30, the Prison Department will play against Dr. Thomas Injectors; Questelles Police Youth Club will meet Keartons United at 12:30 and Surprises will oppose the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police at 3:00 in the afternoon.

16 teams are taking part in the Championship and will be competing in 2 groups.







