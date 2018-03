Greggs FC defeated Brotherhood Kickers FC 5-4 yesterday afternoon in the Hairoun Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Valdo Anderson netted a hat-trick for Greggs FC, and there was a goal each by Romario Dennie and Orande James.

Diego N-LIS-HIT, Raheem Westfield, Mazie Cumberbatch, and Kenroy Joseph were the goal scorers for Brotherhood Kickers FC.

This afternoon at 4:15, Grove Street Ballers and Downstreet United will lock horns also at the Biabou Playing Field.







