NATIONAL WOMEN’S CRICKET RESULTS

Defending champions, United Survivors defeated JG Tigress by 166 runs in last weekend’s only match played in the National Women’s Super/40 Cricket Championship at the Arnos Vale (1) Playing Field.

United Survivors check their opponents winning streak with a convincing win. The defending champions, reached 219 for 4 off their 40-overs; Cordel Jack top-scored with 62, Samantha Lynch made 51, Shavorne Clarke hit 41 not out.

JG Tigress responded with a mere 63 off 23.4-overs; Lateisha Simon 14, Zavian Stephens 14; Cordel Jack captured 4 for 8, Allison Antoine 4 for 12, Kemar Homer 2 for 9.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related