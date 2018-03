In the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship last night at Victoria Park, Layou Masters defeated Royal Roots Masters 2-nil.

Avenues United conquered Select Masters Team 6-nil in a Friendly match last night also.

On Saturday, SESCO Masters gained a 2-1 victory over Third World Richmond Hill Masters, and Guardian General Barrouallie Masters and Bequia Masters played to a one all draw.

The Championship will continue tomorrow at the same venue.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related