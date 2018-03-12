SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE V’BALL RESULTS

Defending champions, Technical and Vocational Division retained the Title in the QUICK/CASH SVG Community College Inter Divisional Volleyball, beating Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, three sets to one, in the Final at the Villa Campus of the College on Friday.

The Technical and Vocational Division came from one set down to secure the win. Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies took the first set 25-23 before the reigning champions took control and won the next three sets 25-21, 26-24, 25-14.

In the third place play off, Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies prevailed over the Teacher Education Division 25-5, 23-25, 15-4.

Ronaldo Franklyn of the Technical and Vocational Division walked away with the MVP of the Tournament Award and the MVP of the Technical and Vocational team as well. Lawrence Bascombe was awarded MVP of Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, Delshun Welcome, MVP of Year One Arts, Sciences and General Studies, while Kimique Allen won the MVP Award for the Teacher Education Division.

The College attention will now turn to the institution’s Road Relay tomorrow.







