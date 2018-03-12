FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

Star Girls and Nice Radio Clinchers won matches on Saturday in the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Star Girls defeated Island Blend Success Radio Maples 25-8, while Nice Radio Clinchers beat SVG General Services Strikers 39-27.

This afternoon at 5:00, X-CEED Sports Club will meet Blue Horizons Pacers in Division (3), and at 5:45, there will be a Second Division match between French Verandah X-CEED and Q-Tech Solution Netters at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related