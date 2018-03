MISS GENEVA (J-Ne-VA) LUENDA ROBERTS better known as GEN of Sandy Bay and Georgetown died on Thursday March 8th at the age of 38.

The funeral for the late MISS GENEVA (J-NE-VA) LUENDA ROBERTS better known as GEN of Sandy Bay and Georgetown takes place tomorrow, Friday March 16th at the Mary Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, Sandy Bay. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the London Cemetery.







