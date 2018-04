Yesterday at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown, LP Girls had a 42-20 victory over Hard Knocks in the Friends of Georgetown Cultural Organisation (FOGSCO) Netball Championship.

On Saturday, Sandy Bay Attackers defeated Sandy Bay Secondary School 32-15 and Dynamic Girls won from Caesar’s Real Estate Diamonds 25-22.

Tomorrow afternoon, Georgetown Secondary School Juniors will clash with Bucky Auto Shop Attackers 4:30 at the Chili Hard Court in Georgetown.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related