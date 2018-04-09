SVG GYMNASTICS HOSTED PAN AMRICAN SEMINAR

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics Association (SVGGA) and the Pan American Gymnastics Union jointly hosted a successful 2018 Pan American Gymnastics Union Introductory Judges’ Seminar for Women Artistic Gymnastics and Men’s Artistic Gymnastics at the Beachcombers Hotel at Villa at the weekend.

The President of the Gymnastics Association of Canada, Helen Laiberte, and Jaime Corredor of the Gymnastics Association of Colombia conducted the Seminar. The participants were Judges and Coaches from Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Seminar discussed the interpretation and international trends of the rules of the Federation of International Gymnastics (FIG); provided access to material for Judges in order to develop skills appropriate to the level of judging; and contributed to the development of gymnastics in the region, in order to assist coaches and athletes with the knowledge to achieve higher standards and to better prepare them for success at the International level.

Laiberte said that she was pleased with the development of gymnastics in the Caribbean; that the seminar was an opportunity for countries from the region to share and learn more about gymnastics and was a big step that would lead to the region’s success in International gymnastics.







