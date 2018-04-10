SVG GYMNASTICS ASSOCIATION NEWS

President of the Pan American Gymnastics Union, Helen LA-LI-BERTE has expressed her delight at the development of gymnastics in the Caribbean.

Addressing last weekend’s Gymnastics Seminar at the Beachcombers Hotel in Villa, LA-LI-BERTE said: “The opportunity to bring together countries from the Caribbean to share and learn is a definite step leading into International gymnastics. St. Vincent and the Grenadines should be proud of their commitment and resources. I would further like to thank St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their commitment to excellence in Sport, and I definitely praise them for their excellent hosting. I hope this is one step leading into hosting many more gymnastics events.”

Technical Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics Association, Laprise Harris-Williams noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gymnastics Association (SVGGA) was dedicated to the development of the Sport in the country and the region. She added: “It is important that we take advantage of all measures to educate and prepare our coaches and judges for advanced gymnastics. It is the intention of the association to submit bids for the local judges trained at the course this weekend to participate as a judge delegate in Pan American hosted events. This was indeed a great effort on behalf of the Association and our newly developed gymnastics community.”

The seminar formally ended last evening with a Closing Ceremony.







