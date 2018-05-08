MOVE TO WHALE WATCHING

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund is again calling on local fisher folk to move from Whale hunting to Whale Watching as a source of livelihood.

This appeal was made by Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Preservation Fund, Louise Mitchell.

Ms. Mitchell says the global Whale Watching industry is far more lucrative than the hunting of whales and she reiterates that her organization is committed to working along with fisher folk who want to participate to Whale Watching.

Ms. Mitchell says she is also welcomes the announcement by a number of Whale Hunters that they will abide by the law and desist from Whale Hunting when an official ban on whaling comes into effect.







