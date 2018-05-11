MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

The FLOW/Carib Beer Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will continue tomorrow and Sunday at the Richland Park Oval.

Tomorrow afternoon, Gomea Bombers will clash with Mt. Pleasant at 12:30, and Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble (2) will play against Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 3:00.

Dr. Thomas Injectors will oppose Street Fighters on Sunday at 9:30 in the morning. In the afternoon, Fairburn United will meet Clean Stamp Bar at 12:30, and in the final match of the day, Ian Trading and Block Making Fully Loaded will face Bruce Law Chambers Smashers at 3:00.







