Sharpes United and DY-EES Fried Chicken recorded victories over the weekend in the Knockout Competition of the Primus Mini Mart Largo Height Football Championship at the Largo Height Playing Field.

Sharpes United defeated Tookie’s Bakes and Chicken 2-nil, and in the feature game, Montrose Pit Bulls lost to DY-EES Fried Chicken 4-nil.

On Sunday 20th May, DY-EES Fried Chicken and Sharpes United will clash in the Grand Final at 3:30 in the afternoon, also at the Largo Height Playing Field.







